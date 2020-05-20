Two people have been seriously injured and a section of State Highway 1 closed after a head-on crash near Wellsford, north of Auckland.

Police were called to the scene at about 2.15pm where two vehicles collided.

Two people had serious injuries and were being taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be freed. Four fire crews were attending.

Advertisement

A section of SH1 was now closed near Mangawhai Rd.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Mangawhai-Kaiwaka Rd and northbound traffic through Mangawhai Rd.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Delays are expected.