A man who was shot dead by police yesterday after brandishing a firearm at officers had earlier been "storming around" after a row with his partner, a witness says.

The witness reportedly said the dead man was well known in Waitara and regarded as a talented sportsman.

The 54-year-old was gunned yesterday afternoon down on Mamaku Rd, off State Highway 3.

Central District Commander Superintendent Chris De Wattigna says yesterday at about 3.40pm police received a call a male had left a property in a distressed state possibly with a firearm.

Shortly after police located a vehicle parked and partly hidden. They voice appealed for anyone to come out but no-one did. They got closer and a male appeared in driver's seat of the vehicle.

De Wattigna said the man was challenged to get out of the vehicle. He then presented a firearm at the police officers.

He failed to put the firearm down and police shot him.

He was removed from the vehicle and first aid given immediately but died by the time an ambulance arrived.

Police located a cut down .22 rifle dropped by the male outside the vehicle afterward.

This is an extremely distressing incident for all concerned, De Wattigna said.

Four officers attending the incident have been given downtime for ten days, he said.

De Wattigna couldn't say how many shots were fired.

Nor could he comment on the man's mental state, other than saying police had received reports he was in distress.

Police still needed to formally identify him, De Wattigna said.

A contractor who was working at the man's house yesterday said the man had an argument with his partner.

"He was just kind of storming around," the man told Stuff.

The man threw something on to the back of the contractor's truck.

"The next minute my truck is driving straight past me. I said 'what are you doing' and he just gave me the thumbs up and drove off."

The partner told the contractor she was on the phone to the mental health crisis team. Police arrived at the property a short time later.

Waitara Community Board deputy chairman Joe Rauner told Stuff the dead man had played rugby league for the Waitara Bears and Taranaki Sharks.

"The town is a little bit shocked at the moment, it's the last thing that we need.

"He's a guy who just keeps to himself, away from everybody and does his own thing."