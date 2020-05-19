A man has been seriously injured after the concrete truck he was driving rolled on the outskirts of Hamilton.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Andrew O'Reilly said a portion of State Highway 1B is now closed.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Taylor Rd and Puketaha Rd at 8.40am today.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Karen Larking said the driver was initially trapped but was eventually freed by firefighters.

O'Reilly said the man has serious injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

Diversions are in place as the serious crash and commercial vehicle units investigate.

He urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.