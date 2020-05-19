An Auckland man is due to appear in court today after being charged over sending allegedly threatening emails to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Police accuse the 54-year-old of "sending three emails having already sent 89 emails" between October 17 last year and January 19 this year, a charging document viewed by the Herald reads.

The emails, the police allege, were intended to harass the Prime Minister and cause Ardern to "fear for her safety (or) the safety or her family".

The man is charged under the Harassment Act 1997 and faces a maximum sentence of two years' imprisonment if found guilty, the charging document states.

Advertisement

He is due to appear in the North Shore District Court later today.

In separate cases, two men were charged last month with threatening to kill after allegedly sending and posting social media messages to National Party leader Simon Bridges.