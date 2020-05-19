The Government's new Covid-19 tracing app is live, but it hasn't gone off without a technical hitch.

The new tracing app was released last night, a day earlier than expected.

Once signed in, users are able to scan QR codes at businesses, public buildings and other organisations to track where they have been for contract tracing purposes.

From there, people can see their "check-in" history.

Advertisement

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

People can also register their contact information so the National Close Contact Service can get in touch if it needs to.

But Google has been inundated with frustrated users unable to even log in.

"Trouble logging in got error as others got, when loading details. Had to reset password. Still issues," one user said.

Another wrote, "I can't even get through the sign up stage. Password needs to be ridiculously long, and once you have that sorted you're sent a verification code, exiting the page to access verification code from your email."

One person said they couldn't create an account due to it not accepting "email verification code".

"Please stop wasting taxpayers money and get it fixed. And I should be able to use my Google/Facebook/MS account to login instead of create a new user account."

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the app would help identify, trace and isolate cases and close contacts to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Advertisement

As for what happens to people's privacy and data, the app lets the user control their information.

"Any information you decide to record with the app will be stored securely on your phone and deleted automatically after 31 days.

"It's your choice whether you share any of this information with contact tracers, and any information you do share will be used only for public health purposes and never for enforcement."

"Like all mobile apps, NZ Covid Tracer will be updated over time as new features are developed. In the next release, NZ Covid Tracer will be able notify you if you have been at the same location at the same time as someone who has Covid-19 and will allow you to send your digital diary directly to the National Close Contact Service."

People would also be able to self-report any Covid-19 symptoms so they could be tested for the virus if appropriate and complete a daily health check-in through the app if in isolation.

"I encourage all New Zealanders to download the NZ COVID Tracer app to help protect yourself, your friends, whānau and community by making it easier to trace the people you've come into close contact with."

* NZ Covid Tracer is available now from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Further information about the app can be found at www.health.govt.nz/NZ-COVID-Tracer.