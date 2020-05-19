Kiwis eager to finally get a pint in the pub tomorrow will be able to use a new app to track their movements.

The Government's contract tracing app has been released a day early, with Kiwis able to download the tool now.

The app, named NZ Covid Tracer, was due to launch today, but Kiwis have been able to load it on their devices and sign up on Tuesday night. It is unclear why it was released a day early.

Once signed in, users are able to scan QR codes at businesses, public buildings and other organisations to track where they have been for contract tracing purposes.

The app will keep a log of where they've been and when. If they happen to get Covid-19, it's a simple way to retrace steps.

It is understood this is the first iteration of the app and it's hoped later versions will be able to alert users if they might have come into contact with an infected person.

To get a unique QR code, retail and hospitality establishments will apply with their business number to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to be sent the free code.

That system would allow users to keep data to themselves and do away with the need for a paper and pen sign-in sheet, which has caused privacy concerns.

While not mandatory for customers nor businesses, it's hoped a widespread uptake would create a nationally-consistent means for diary-keeping.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also today shed more light on the key considerations for lifting further restrictions under alert level 2 - and what needs to happen before a move to level 1.

A critical piece of that decision is the confidence that there is no risk of community transmission, with every single case being linked to a source. Yesterday marked 47 days since an infection could not be traced.

Jacinda Ardern has previously said the 10-person limit on gatherings will be assessed at Cabinet on Monday and will today give more details on what criteria they'd want to see before making that decision.

But it's unlikely there'll be a shift to alert level 1 in the very near future.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said it was "too premature" to say what was needed to get to level 1 as that work was only just getting underway.

And it was too early to say whether some regions without active cases could be moved down a level sooner than others.

"We're only just into level 2, we still need to settle into the full level 2 parameters which include going up to group sizes of one hundred," Bloomfield said.

Yesterday was yet another day with no new Covid-19 cases, but New Zealand's tally climbed by four after including returned travellers from Uruguay in our numbers.

There's now just 40 active cases with 96 per cent recovered from the coronavirus.

Bloomfield said the most likely way new cases would be now introduced was through a relaxing of our border with Australia under alert level 1.

But the health chief said he wasn't "so worried about the number" of new cases in that instance creeping back up again, but whether they could be identified and quickly contact-traced to ensure there was no community spread.

Meanwhile, Ardern said the Government was "actively considering" many options to spur the domestic travel market while the borders were still closed, including giving Kiwis more holidays.

In Rotorua to meet with key leaders to discuss the tourism industry's recovery, Ardern urged New Zealanders to take a two-hour trip to experience it for themselves.

"My message to Kiwis is, come and experience your own backyard and come and experience the cultural and hospitality here in Aotearoa."

She visited Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute for a series of discussions on how the region is coping following the alert level lockdowns and the plan for the future.

It comes after the Government announced $7.6 million funding for the centre to get back on its feet.