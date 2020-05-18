

It has officially been three weeks since Hawke's Bay had a positive Covid-19 case.

As of Monday, 39 of the region's 44 recorded cases had recovered.

Under level 2 the Hawke's Bay DHB is asking people to remain cautious as community health services resume around the region.

Hawke's Bay DHB's community oral health services for tamariki have resumed under alert level 2 with dental hubs and mobile dental units open and operational from Monday.

If your child needs a routine dental check-up, or you have any dental concerns which may require an urgent appointment, text the team on 027-273-6731 and they will be in touch to arrange a suitable time.

All tamariki will be verbally screened for Covid-19 and other minor illness prior to appointments, as per Dental Council of New Zealand guidelines.

The DHB on Friday updated its emergency department (ED) visitor policy under alert level 2 following feedback from senior Emergency Department clinicians, who asked for the no visitor policy to remain in place.

Head of department Mark Barlow said the physical constraints of the department made it impossible for people to be able to maintain physical distancing of at least a metre between patients and staff, if visitors were able to come into the department.

Restrictions remain in force for high risk areas such as the Intensive Care, Mental Health Inpatient Unit, Special Care Baby Unit and maternity units where only one visitor and one visit per day will be allowed.

In other hospital areas it will still be one visitor at a time, but more than one person will be able to visit during the day, but each person can only visit once a day.