The wait is over for those craving street food from the Auckland Night Markets.

The markets will resume today with an alert level 2 makeover, which will mean cashless and contactless operations.

The markets, known for offering a wide range of international street food ranging from dumplings, noodles and Korean fried chicken, had been operating as a delivery service only at level 3.

The Auckland Night Markets is popular for its offering of international street food. Photo / Dean Purcell

The markets open today, operating at the sheltered carpark at 115 Fanshawe St, between IBM and Fonterra buildings near Auckland's Viaduct from 10am to 10pm.

"We've launched the markets in a level 2 compliant way, and I believe it's the first of its kind in all of New Zealand," co-founder Paul de Jonge said.

Auckland Night Markets co-founder Paul de Jonge said the team is thrilled to be back after two months. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Customers use our online app to order and collect their market food from the stalls in a fully contactless and cashless manner."

He said this was the result of the night market re-inventing its operations "under these trying times".

Maket-goers will be required to download the online app, browse menus and make their orders from the variety of food stalls onsite.

The markets have been operating since 2010, starting at the carpark in Pakuranga Mall and now have operations in eight Auckland locations.

Customers can stroll around to look at what is available and will be notified when their food is ready. They can then collect their food "contactless" from the respective stalls.

"Crowds and social distancing will be closely managed, and we aim to create a fun, family friendly environment while ensuring that everyone is protected and safe," de Jonge said.

"We want to bring people together to enjoy the cuisine and creativity of Auckland locals,in a vibrant and relaxed atmosphere. Local musicians and artists complete the picture."

The team were thrilled to be back after being closed for about two months, de Jonge said.

Weekend markets and farmers markets across the country are also resuming operations.

But one new website also aims to start a farmers market of the virtual kind - bringing together dozens of artisan producers from around the country.

The online platform, The Modern Forager, is started by Melissa Woods, who told TVNZ the platform aimed to connect Kiwis with producers, growers and farmers across New Zealand.

The Modern Forager showcases artisan goods, ranging from fish from the Chatham Islands, honey from Gisborne and pies from the Bay of Plenty.

