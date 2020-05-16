Auckland's blue skies have proved too tempting for some as 35 residents have already been pinged for reportedly turning on the hose and breaching tough new water restrictions.

The city is facing its worst drought on record, leading to the new restrictions kicking in today to prevent residents from washing cars or watering gardens with outdoor hoses.

Photo / 123rf

Rogue water users can be hit with fines up to $20,000, although water supplier Watercare has said it will opt for an education-first approach.

Despite the warnings, Watercare received 35 reports of breaches in the first morning of restrictions alone.

It will contact each person or business directly to investigate, a Watercare spokesman said.

Most of the reported breaches were for water blasting or washing cars.

Local dams now sit at 45.5 per cent of maximum storage levels, compared to a historical average of 76.7 per cent for this time of year, after January to April were the driest months in city history.

Watercare had earlier asked breaches to be reported or for residents to have a friendly conversation with anybody seen flouting the restrictions to remind them of the shortage of the precious resource.

You can wash your car or water your garden as long as you use a bucket or watering can rather than a hose, Watercare said.

Hoses and water blasters are banned for home or business use unless it is for a health, safety, emergency or biosecurity reason.

Car washes also must shut unless they use recycled water.

The Lower Nihotupu Dam in the Waitākere Ranges at less than 50 per cent of storage capacity on May 3. Photo / Watercare

Sports fields, plants or paddocks must not be watered, except those which have an irrigation system fitted with soil moisture or rain sensors.

To help Aucklanders evade the mammoth $20,000 fine or a stern telling-off, forecaster WeatherWatch.co.nz has given its own advice about conserving water.

Ensure dishwashers are fully stacked or on economy mode and make sure you are doing bigger laundry loads.

People should be taking shorter showers and, if you need to have a bath, don't fill the tub as high as you usually would.

WeatherWatch also suggests taking a page out of your childhood and sharing the same bathwater with other family members.