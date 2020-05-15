A car was left standing vertically on its front-end in Christchurch following a crash on State Highway 76 this evening.
The small red car lodged itself in the median barrier between both lanes of the highway.
The front left of the car was left crumpled up and the car stood with its exhaust facing skywards following the crash.
Incredibly, no one was injured in the crash, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.
The crash resulted in the closure of SH76 near the Wrights Rd overpass, NZ Transport Agency first reported at 7pm.
However, by 8.40pm the crash had been cleared and the road reopened to motorists.