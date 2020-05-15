Leo Molloy has pushed ahead with his controversial plans for a level 2 party at his HeadQuarters bar - but so far VIPs appear to be in short supply.

Punters are enjoying a quiet evening at the venue at Auckland's waterfront.

Guests arriving at the bar are being checked off the guest list before they're temperature tested by staff and allowed inside.

A guest is temperature checked as he arrives at HeadQuarters bar. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Brian and Hannah Tamaki were among those at the event after 100 of Molloy's friends were invited. However he only stayed long enough to enjoy an entree of tuna, saying he had a prior commitment to attend.

Advertisement

Level2Lifts and it’s straight out for dinner HeadQuarters Viaduct, our bubbles entact, social spacing. Trendsetters right here yo ! Celebrating Jamie Warren turning 21! Happy Birthday !!!! Posted by Jevan Goulter on Friday, 15 May 2020

Tamaki told reporters the event was very well run, with the quests appearing to be having a good time.

The Destiny Church pastor also made headlines this week by planning to hold his own Sunday service that risks flouting level 2 guidelines on gatherings.

It was his first outing to a restaurant since the lockdown started, Tamaki said tonight.

"It's all done orderly and well," Tamaki said of the event.

"They're keeping to the protocol so it's fantastic."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Leo Molloy vows HeadQuarters party will go ahead despite some guests pulling out

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Britomart bar owner Nick McCaw calls HeadQuarters' Leo Molloy childish

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Post from Leo Molloy's HeadQuarters bar blasts PM over bar decision

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Leo Molloy's Headquarters bash to go ahead this weekend

Asked if he could get used to life at level 2, Tamaki said he was keen to get back to normal like many others were.

He was dumbfounded by how the churches were not allowed more than 10 people to attend services. He confirmed Destiny Church's plan to hold a service on Sunday featuring three large screens and a drive-in church.

Advertisement

Former New Zealand women's rugby international and television presenter Melodie Robinson is also in attendance, as is National's deputy leader Paula Bennett.

For starters, guests are dining on cheese on toast, provolone, rosemary-infused honey, candied walnuts and toasted ciabatta, wood-fired flat bread, confit garlic and herbs, seared tuna, Nicoise flavours.

The mains feature flame grilled Wakanui grain-fed scotch fillet, served with spiced, rubbed rotisserie Bostock chicken, West Coast line-caught hapuka, buttery mash, wood-roasted broccolini, rocket and reggiano, salad and "signature HQ coleslaw".

For dessert, there is burnt lemon tart and whipped cream, "Hannah's damn fine smashed cherry pie", cumin syrup and homemade vanilla icecream.

A note to guests say they can extend their bubbles. Wines, beer and liquor is available "in a limited capacity while under level 2". Guests are asked not to overdo it, "and be generous with hand sanitiser".

Molloy has courted controversy with his party plan, which was decried by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and other bar owners.

Earlier today a post on HeadQuarters' Facebook page addressed to "the online bullies", "threatmakers" and the media said "you're wasting your time...we'll never buckle to you, or your toxicity, so take it elsewhere please."

Owner Leo Molloy posses with guests at tonight's 'dummy run' party. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The event is relatively low-key inside HQ, with guests enjoying a drink and a bite to eat and the music playing quietly enough for people to talk to one another.

Among those on the original guest list were National's deputy leader Paula Bennett, former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, Auckland MP Nikki Kaye, Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere, band members from True Bliss and former MP Hone Harawira.

Under alert level 2, cafes, schools, gyms, hairdressers, retail stores, restaurants, and other public spaces reopened yesterday but bars had to wait a further 10 days to reopen.

Leo Molloy has courted controversy with his plan for a level 2 party.

Gatherings have been capped at 10 people and no more than 100 people are allowed in venues at one time. People must be seated and all require physical distancing.

Guests arrive at the HeadQuarters bar, owned by Leo Molloy, for tonight's level 2 party. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Molloy has said his event tonight would be a dinner party and there would be separate bubbles of between two and nine people. But there will be an area cordoned off if guests want to form a new bubble temporarily.

Elsewhere the Viaduct harbour is dimly light with Soul bar the busiest of the lot. Groups of people are walking along the waterfront but the numbers are scarce compared to a normal Friday night.