The lockdown has blurred the lines of what's acceptable workplace attire, but Hawke's Bay veterinarians have taken that to a new extreme.

Staff at Vet Services Hawke's Bay decided to bare all for a great cause - to encourage a conversation about mental health amid one of the region's worst droughts in memory.

Farmers from around Hawke's Bay have been taking part in the national naked challenge run by Will To Live.

Photos from locals have been shared on the Hawke's Bay Drought Facebook page started by Poppy Renton.

Advertisement

The Waipukurau vet clinic took up the challenge on Thursday show their support, with a third of its staff posing creatively with dogs, x-rays, vet equipment, a horse, signs - even an expertly placed stethoscope.

General manager Richard Hilson, who took the photo, said the group wanted to get in behind the Hawke's Bay farmers and many staff were eager to get involved.

The idea was raised on Wednesday and on Thursday staff had turned up in coats and dressing gowns ready for the risqué photo shoot.

The photo has also provided "a bit of a laugh" for the team and those reading the drought Facebook page.

"If this sort of stuff lightens people's mood at this time, that's great," Hilson said.

Behind the scenes, there were other clothed staff encouraging the nude vets and staff.

The challenge is all about showing people that if they can take their clothes off they can talk.

This year's drought has been devastating for farmers and many Vet Services staff have been having friendly conversations with farmers to lend an ear in support.

Advertisement

In Waipukurau vets and retail staff have been given a list of people to ring to just have a chat.

"They're often happy to open up to us and it's quite a privileged position in a way. It's not always easy, you have a few gnarly conversations at times.

"We just want to touch base spend time talking to people and try to make their lives a bit easier," Hilson said.

The photo has had a positive reaction on social media and on the Hawke's Bay Drought page.