New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 today - a patient linked to the Marist College cluster and who had previously tested negative.

This means New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1498 - of which 1148 are confirmed.

There are now just 56 active cases across the country.

Today's confirmed case is linked to the Marist College cluster in Auckland and was identified through recent follow-up testing of the school community, the ministry said.

"The person first had symptoms nearly two months ago and had a previous negative test.

"The result is considered a 'weak positive' and the person, who has been in isolation through the lockdown period, is not considered infectious now."

Health officials have previously identified instances of "weak positive" cases, which they say can occur some time after an individual's illness.

The ministry today reported that so far 95 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

There are two people recovering in hospital - one each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals. Neither is in an intensive care unit, the ministry said this afternoon.

There were no further Covid-19 related deaths today.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today's confirmed case reinforced the "long tail" of the coronavirus outbreak in this country.

"While we do not consider this case to be infectious, it does demonstrate once again that we must stay vigilant. Covid-19 will continue to linger, so we need to keep consistently doing the things which will help keep all New Zealanders safe and allow us to continue to relax restrictions.

"Heading into this first weekend of Level 2, here's what we all have to do:

• most importantly - if you're sick, stay home. Don't go to work or school. Don't socialise

• keep your distance from other people when you're out in public, including on transport

• if you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested

• good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep Covid-19 at bay

• keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once

• keep track of where you've been and who you've seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.

"Stay healthy and stay safe New Zealand."

PM's first public outing since lockdown

Bloomfield will not hold a media conference today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to speak to media at about 1.45pm from a post-Budget Day outing to a trades training centre in Petone.

It will be Ardern's first public outing since before the lockdown began.

Today is the second full day at level 2 of the Covid-19 alert level system.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there were no new confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19.

Nearly 95 per cent of the Covid cases in New Zealand have now recovered.



Bloomfield and Ardern are keeping a very close eye on the case numbers as level two continues and the compliance to the level two rules, warning that lapses and a new outbreak could force them to put the country back into a lockdown.

Level 2 has allowed many businesses to reopen provided they can cater to distancing and implement health measures. It has also allowed people to travel domestically again.

People line up for haircuts at Northwest Mall on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The first day was marked by queues at hairdressers, and new procedures at many places such as cafes including sign-in sheets to help allow for contact tracing. Some businesses reported lower than expected custom as people adjusted to the new rules.

Gatherings are currently restricted to just 10 people, but that will be reviewed in two weeks' time if the virus is still well in control.

The only movement on that limit so far has been to allow for 50 people to attend a funeral or tangi.

The centrepiece of the Budget was a $50 billion Covid-19 response fund. While many of the details of that fund are yet to be announced, it included an eight-week extension to the wage subsidy scheme, and a $1.6 billion package to offer free trades training and apprenticeships support.