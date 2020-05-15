Letter of the week, Anne Wilks, Devonport

There has been fulsome praise for New Zealand Post's continued delivery during lockdown and wishes for the welfare of its devoted workers, but the agency has become the stepchild of the government in other services. Its shops were closed, although it provides what are essential transactions, such as car registration, council rates and other basic payments that are heavily relied on by communities, particularly the elderly who are not able to resort to trips to other departments to settle their individual needs and questions.

In spite of their diverse retail, pharmacies were able to be open to supply basic prescriptions, but PostShops were not recognised.

The assumption that everything could be settled online has not proved so. As for postage stamps, their availability for domestic or international mail could be compared to pearl diving.

Apparently, cautioning that correspondence had to be essential (no birthday or Easter cards that were formerly a profitable industry) was deemed enough to squelch any such communication, hence no need for ordinary postage, let alone special issues, another source of revenue.

If we want to keep our postal service, we had better give it a break.

Adjacent seats

Re: "Air NZ cancels flights despite move to Level 2" (Weekend Herald, May 9). The report quotes CEO Greg Goran as saying they can only sell 50 per cent or 65 per cent of the seats on the domestic fleet to maintain social distancing. This is justification for increased fares.

My family planned a European holiday before lockdown but didn't book anything. We decided a holiday in Queenstown would now be a practical alternative. Air NZ already has the ability for us to select designated seats on domestic flights. Why do we (a family of four) need to social distance on an aircraft when we don't elsewhere? Surely Air NZ wants to maximise its revenue by selling as many seats as possible?

It reportably has surplus staff currently, surely it has the ability to allow me to block-book four adjacent seats. It would be crazy if it couldn't.

Quentin Miller, Te Atatu South.



Balancing science

Peter Kelly (Weekend Herald, May 9) takes a swipe at Simon Bridges for not "following the science" on Covid-19. I'm sure that the Leader of the Opposition understands all the issues better than Peter Kelly and I combined. But the statement reveals a misunderstanding of what science is.

Science has nothing to say about political and moral questions. All issues in public life involve a balance between competing challenges.

People hurting - whether by illness, social isolation, lost income, business collapse, or separation from dying or birthing loved ones - is, quite simply, people hurting.

Health science will say shut the borders and maintain your bubbles permanently and the virus can be eradicated. But that has to be counter-balanced by the science of economics which says such a course is ruinous. That's all Bridges is saying. And it's true. Politics is about identifying the right balance point in order to maximise the overall good.

Jeff Tallon, Western Springs.



Targeted funds

With the onset of Covid-19, the Government can suddenly find billions of dollars to

fight a disease that has physically affected less than 2000 people and ruined the

financial future of thousands. For a fraction of that, successive Governments could fully fund, the ambulance service, helicopter rescue, surf lifesaving, Hospice, Pharmac, the Cancer Society and many other deserving organisations that rely on an army of volunteers for them to operate.

How much difference would funding them make to the lives of tens of

thousands of New Zealanders? That would be kind and caring.

Alan Deal, Hillcrest.



Contagious hugs

Thank you Simon Wilson for Saturday's article "Hugs are Contagious" (Weekend Herald, May 9).

You inspire us to weave what we've really missed during lockdown, with what we've appreciated, to work to build a New Zealand that is kinder, more creative, and more fun than just rebuilding the old. Once again, big hugs.

Dick Lane, Pt Chevalier.



Storage capacity

With the current water restrictions, we are hearing a number of different thoughts regarding our future water supply possibilities.

Desalination plants have been suggested, but they are expensive to build and equally expensive to run.

The Waikato pipeline's capacity increase is talked about - this is Auckland's version

of "black water" recycling, as we receive water into the pipeline after Hamilton and other towns upstream on the river have passed this water through their systems. I would prefer to keep this source to a minimum.

My thought is that we look at our original supply dams in the Waitakere and Hunua

ranges. These dams were mainly constructed in the early 20th century. Machinery and design capability were more limited then. The size of each dam would therefore reflect those restraints. Some, or most, probably need upgrading and could be strengthened and at the same time have their heights and capacities significantly increased. Imagine the huge storage increase if each dam was, say, 5-10m higher. These dams are fed by secluded, restricted access, forested water catchments.

There is also, surely, the potential to construct new dams. These dams are our purest supply source and the pipeline infrastructure is already in place.

Rhys Morgan, Northcote Pt.



Why wait?

The Auckland water situation reflects all that is wrong with the Resource Management Act system.

Surely it is time to just take another 100 million litres regardless. So sue us - that will take another seven years to get through the court system.

I'm sure ol' man river won't notice either way.

Stuart Hayman, Remuera.



Super workers

Even though the Government is insisting on crowd-free stadiums for the rugby, wouldn't it be great if frontline health workers and their families get to enjoy the rugby live at the ground for the first few weeks?

Social distancing would be easy and maybe a maximum crowd of 200 each game.

They deserve some special treatment.

Bettina Hollings, Remuera.



A quick word

The gagging order to all government ministers and their departments not to give interviews and all written replies to be vetted by the Prime Minister' s Office is not what "open and transparent " should be. Mahendra Kumar, Otahuhu.

Come on NZ, are we going to let these selfless doctors lose their land (Weekend Herald, May 9) when there is an alternative? Let's get behind them and support them. D Mills, Glenfield.

This would be a good time for the Government to remove GST from the sale of fresh fruit and vegetables. D Macculloch, Remuera.

It must be very tempting for today's politicians, when faced with a problem, to do absolutely nothing since, however hard they try to do the right thing, there will always be people who think they know better, including people who think they know better than those who think they know better. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

Amongst all the adoration of the PM and self-satisfaction of our very good results in crushing the curve, has no one noticed that Australia has the same death rate, and a lower number of cases, per head of population, than we do? David Stewart, St Heliers.

Cannot something be done internationally about Jair Bolsonaro's surgical excision of the alveoli of the planet: The trees of the Amazon? Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

It will be ironic when the Chinese step in to save the American population in order to preserve the market for all the junk they make. Bruce Rogan, Mangawhai Heads.

How much of the Watercare infrastructure has been expanded to compensate for the extraordinary infill and new housing that has come online in the last 10 years? Nothing. Kathryn Atkinson, Te Atatu South.

One of the best defences you could probably give your body this winter against a virus is right in front of our eyes – eating plenty of seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables, and continual exercise outdoors. Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

One thing has become clear during recent weeks: Whatever the alert level, whatever the rules, there are idiots who will flout them. Anne Martin, Helensville.

Over the last 10 years, a few New Zealanders have made a lot of money and spent it but are first in the queue for the taxpayer-funded wage subsidy. Is that fair? Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

Can we assume that Dr Clark is rehabilitated after his six-week paid holiday and will continue to under-perform in his overpaid ministerial post? Pim Venecourt, Papamoa.

David Clark claims ministers were not gagged; he doesn't follow rules anyway. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

Why on earth would Brian Tamaki form a party to support the Tories when Jesus was a socialist? Humour is the best medicine to be sure. Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

The director-general of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield and his team deserve the nation's heartfelt gratitude for expertly guiding our Government's steps through to the completion of Covid level 3. Joy Bell, Ellerslie.