On this week's podcast:

We thought it would be a good opportunity to talk at length with Barry Soper, Newstalk ZB Political Editor. We had a wide-ranging discussion on the Government, the Opposition, the upcoming election, and of course, the virus.

We followed that up with Sir Roger Douglas, who in conjunction with Professor Robert MacCulloch, is producing study papers on the current crisis. "The March Towards Poverty".

We respond to some listener comments. There is some restlessness afoot.

And, of course, your correspondence.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

