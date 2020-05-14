Twenty four hours can be a long time in politics and one MP has proven that true with a remarkable turnaround on Budget day.

Act leader David Seymour, who had been nurturing a magnificent mane of lockdown hair, bid farewell to the mop top before his appearance in the House for today's Budget debate.

Seymour - re-named "Disco Dave" by Sideswipe after The Simpson's Disco Stu - was sporting a very different look when he fronted the cameras today.

A parody account on Twitter that has followed the brief but spectacular career of Seymour's hair said that the MP's locks had "experienced significant negative growth".

Big hair don’t care pic.twitter.com/gP4AbRsFyD — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) May 7, 2020

As you will have seen from @dbseymour’s post budget announcement, I’ve experienced significant negative growth. Economists are saying a contraction of around 70% from yesterday’s baseline. These are tough times but we’ll get through them together. pic.twitter.com/UYD3bSVT32 — David Seymour's Hair (@SeymoursHair) May 14, 2020

Seymour isn't the only MP to hit the headlines with their hairline during lockdown, with National's Chris Bishop promising to fashion his into a mullet - all for charity.

The MP was challenged to sport a mudflap and Bishop has decided to use the opportunity to raise money for Good Bitches Baking.

"To honour my commitment and celebrate the start of level 2, I'm taking the opportunity to raise some money for the team at Good Bitches Baking. They do excellent work in the community, brightening the days of Kiwis in need," Bishop wrote.

A couple of weeks ago when I was mulling over finally being able to get a haircut at the end of lockdown, a Facebook... Posted by Chris Bishop on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

