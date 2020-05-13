"You want your haircut? We can do it in the village."

That is the message from those backing the efforts of barbers on Auckland's North Shore who are opening their doors just after midnight to deliver the first professional haircuts under alert level 2.

Kae Condon, head of the Birkenhead Village Town Centre Association, told the Herald that security had been organised for the event - which involves three different stores - as a precaution.

If there was a large turnout they might want help with ensuring all the rules about physical distancing were being followed, she said.

"Its just a precautionary thing because we all need to make sure we are going forward not backward."

At least three of Birkenhead Village's barbers will open one minute after midnight and remain open until the early hours of the morning, depending on customer demand. Photo / 123RF

Earlybird customers will have their choice of The Barber Shop Co, Bob the Barber and B & M Barbers as the stores open in unison.

The areas where people can queue has already been taped out and will help people know where to stand in order to keep a two-metre distance.

Jazz music will help to entertain those waiting.

Once inside it won't quite be the experience you're used to - hairdressers will have to don the appropriate protective equipment and minimise contact as much as possible.

But it sure will prompt a lot of smiles behind the masks because the barbers all downed their tools long ago as the country went into lockdown.

"The boys have said we will cut until there are no more customers," Condon said.

They expect a peak in interest around midnight, she said.

"I'd be very surprised if there were people around at 3 in the morning but you just don't know how badly people might want a haircut.

"There's a lot of wild and woolly men out there."

If the barbers run out of customers they will take a break before reopening at 6am, she said.

Condon wanted to thank from the bottom of her heart the supporters who were coming out.

"We love them," she said.

"We still want to be here to serve the community in another 10 years and they are making it possible by voting with their feet."

The three stores are located at 80 Mokoia Rd, 202 Hinemoa St and 1 Birkenhead Ave.

