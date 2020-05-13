The man at the centre of a carjacking of a vehicle from a service station forecourt with a 5-week-old baby girl in the back seat of the car is yet to be identified.

However, police have released clearer security camera photos and repeated their plea for public help to identify the man who took the car from BP Wylies on Maunu Rd, in Whangārei.

The photos show the man riding a bike and head of the investigation Acting Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper said tattoos were visible on the man's calf muscle.

Security camera photo shows a tattoo on this man's leg. Photo / Supplied

The man is described as Māori, of solid build and at the time was wearing a red and white chequered hoody, a white Champion branded baseball cap, black shorts and black shoes.

Cooper said it appeared the man was riding a bike towards Whangārei and was on the Maunu Bakery side of the road before he crossed over and sat on a seat outside Corner Cardz 'n' Magz about 11.30am, May 6.

As the woman left the vehicle and went inside to pay the man seized the opportunity to cross the road and get in the car. Finding the keys in the ignition he drove off.

The car was dumped near Kensington Stadium with the driver fleeing into the Russell Rd area. Fortunately the baby girl was not injured but an extensive search by police using a drone and a police dog failed to find the man.

Can you help police identify this man? Photo / Supplied

Cooper thanked members of the public who had come forward with information and hoped with the release of new photos there may be others who had information that could lead to the man's identity.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or can identify the man so we can hold him to account," Cooper said.

Police have released more photos of a man they would like to identify after a car was stolen from a service station with a baby on the backseat. Photo / Supplied

In a brave move the mum spoke out about the terrifying ordeal and said it was the first time she had left home since giving birth and she had stopped at BP Wylies on Maunu Rd.

"I was on my way to her first hearing test and running late when my gas light turned on so I stopped in at the BP to get gas and without thinking left my keys in the car," she said.

"I wouldn't wish this feeling onto anyone. It's definitely made me rethink my actions when it comes to things like locking my car from now on, as for the thief I hope he is found so he can be held accountable.''

Anyone with information can contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper on 021 191 5935 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.