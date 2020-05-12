A 27-year-old Hawke's Bay man has been charged in relation to the death of a seven-month-old girl in Central Hawke's Bay seven months ago.

A charge of grievous bodily harm follows a lengthy investigation into the baby's death at a residential address in Porangahau on October 8, 2019.

Emergency services were called to the property and found the baby unresponsive. She was unable to be revived.

The man is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on May 13, charged with causing grievous bodily harm.