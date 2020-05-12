So many good podcasts, so little time! Podcast host and producer Frances Cook breaks down her top picks this week.

Rabbit hole

The internet has brought us many wonderful things, but there's also increasing disquiet about what price we're paying for moving our lives online. Rabbit Hole is a fascinating investigation by New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose, exploring how a tech company's quest for our attention is radicalising some people.

Roose dives into the algorithms, the people who say they were radicalised (and de-radicalised when the algorithm changed), and interviews people making the decisions at YouTube.

The Pivot Pod

"Support local" is going up a few notches with those podcasts focused on supporting New Zealand small business. Whether you're interested in business, run a business, have a side hustle, or just find listening to entrepreneurs inspiring, this is the podcast for you.

The podcast talks to business leaders twice a week about the good, the bad, and what's needed to not just survive but thrive in our new normal.



Fierce

The stories we tell about the past matter. But what happens when an entire category of changemakers is overlooked?

Fierce explores the stories of extraordinary women who never made it into history books. Ever heard of Clementine Paddleford? She revolutionised food writing long before Julia Child. What about Phillis Wheatley? She was an African American slave whose poems were lauded by kings and princes. How about the first infamous female pirate?

Each episode tells the story of one woman's life, and how she paved the way for women today.

