A woman who was put under anaesthetic so a gynaecologist could examine her vagina woke up to find that an operation had been carried out - one she had not consented to.

The doctor involved and the district health board - Wairarapa DHB - have been ordered to apologise to the woman and have had to make changes to their patient consent forms and policies as a result.

The incident came to light after the patient laid a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner about the services she received by the gynaecologist and the DHB.

Neither the woman nor gynaecologist have been named in the report, released by the HDC, for privacy reasons.

Documents show that in 2016 the woman presented with what is described in the report as problematic symptoms.

"The gynaecologist proposed to examine the woman's urethra and bladder under general anaesthetic and, if indicated, perform surgery on her anterior vagina," the document says.

The woman signed a Wairarapa DHB-issued consent form for an examination under anaesthetic, cystoscopy inject local anaesthetic, steroid to perineum and refashion anterior vagina procedures to be carried out.

The consent form included the standard clause: "I understand that procedures additional to that specified above may be carried out if it is in my/the patient's best interests and can be justified for medical reasons."

During the procedure, the doctor noticed some abnormalities and performed a Fenton's procedure - removal of scar tissue - on the woman's posterior vagina.

"He considered that this might help to alleviate her symptoms," the report says.