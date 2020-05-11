A couple who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 are pleading for help to raise $5000 for their one-month-old son who has leukemia and needs the expensive drug to help save his life.

Baby Joey Burnside was diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia at birth and his parents are now desperately trying to raised funds for the drug L-asparaginase which they believe will "give him a fighting chance", according to a Givealittle page.

Joey's mum Christina said, on the Givealittle page, that she and her husband David both lost their jobs due to Covid-19 so did not have the money to pay for it and were desperately trying to raise the cash.

The little boy was "at a critical stage in his life and the cancer is getting worse", she said.

Joey would need to take the drug three times a week for about 20 weeks.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia means Joey is producing abnormal white blood cells which can't protect the body from infections.

Burnside said they were grateful to be living in a country which provided free healthcare such as GP visits and check ups, but unfortunately the drug which was his best chance of survival was very expensive and not full funded in New Zealand.

