As the country waits to hear for sure whether or not we will be heading into alert level 2 this week, many others have already started coming out of their bubbles.

Lockdown breaches have been rife around the country and particularly in Auckland, where there continues to be a high number of level 3 breaches.

Figures released by Police yesterday showed that as of 6 o'clock last night, there had been a total of 1051 level 3 breaches of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act or Health Act by districts.

The latest numbers are based on actual recorded breaches to police, rather than potential recorded breaches that come from people calling 105 to report what they believe is a breach of the rules.

South of Auckland, in Counties Manukau, a total of 243 breaches had been reported to authorities.

Of those, 40 incidents will result in prosecution. A total of 183 incidents were let off with a warning and 20 cases will lead to a youth referral.

The next highest number of breaches was in the Central District - where 123 breaches were reported; followed by 107 in the Southern District and 100 in Auckland City.

The district with the most cases resulting in prosecution was in Canterbury, where 55 incidents will lead to prosecution.

There were 40 in Counties Manukau and 37 in Wellington.

In total, 253 level 3 lockdown breaches in districts around the country will face prosecution procedures as of last night.

Up to 723 incidents have resulted in a warning to those involved and 75 cases received a youth referral.

An update on the breach figures will be released by police at 1pm - just a few hours before the country finds out whether or not we will transition into alert level 2.

