Five people have been arrested along with meth and hundreds of thousands in cash seized after search warrants in Auckland and Tokoroa today.

This morning, police officers from the National Organised Crime Group carried out 10 search warrants at addresses across Auckland and in Tokoroa.

The search warrants were part of an ongoing operation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

Today's search warrants followed an initial search of a West Auckland address last Friday which recovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, approximately $300,000 in cash and five firearms.

Three rifles including a military-style assault rifle and two shotguns were also recovered.

Following a series of additional search warrants today, police located another $100,000 in cash and a further amount of methamphetamine.

Five men were arrested and will appear in the Auckland and Tokoroa District Courts.

They face a number of charges including, possession of methamphetamine for supply, conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine, money laundering, unlawful possession of firearms and participation in an organised criminal group.

National Organised Crime Group Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said police were committed to disrupting the chain of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

"Throughout the lockdown period, police have continued to work hard to hold organised criminal groups and drug offenders to account.

"We will continue to work tirelessly in this space and arrest those responsible, who have absolutely no regard for the significant damage these drugs cause in our community, with often those vulnerable most affected," Parmenter said.