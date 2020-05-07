A young Northland dad has admitted causing the death of his 4-week-old daughter.

Jahcey Ngahere, 23, entered a plea of guilty in the High Court at Whangārei to the manslaughter of Maree Kiwana-Makanihi Takuira-Mita Ngahere early last year.

Ngahere was initially charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in the High Curt at Whangārei on Thursday.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a post mortem report indicated the baby suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain at her Kaitaia home.

There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.

Ngahere was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in Kaitaia District Court in June last year, charged with murder of Maree in Kaitaia on February 19.

About 20 people sat in silence in the public gallery during the man's appearance in court. He was visibly upset in the dock.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Whangārei.

Ngahere will be sentenced at the same court on August 17.

On average, a child in New Zealand is killed every five weeks, putting the country high on the list of the world's worst offenders, according to a 2016 report.