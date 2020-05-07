Aucklanders will no longer be able to feast on a meal from the legendary Food Alley after it closed its doors for the final time during the lockdown.

Taking to Facebook last night, the food court wanted to thank its friends and say goodbye after serving meals for the past 28 years.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support," Food Alley said.

"A meal shared brings us together, creates a space ... a pause ... to stop and connect with each other.

"It has been a privilege to have been part of these moments and memories with you."

Food Alley opened in 1992 and was Auckland's first dedicated Asian food hall.

In January, the food court revealed it would be closing on May 1. It had been closed since March 24 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Some of their kitchens were in the process of moving to new locations and would reopen soon, however, some would not be relocating.

"The Food Alley kitchens are full of incredible genuine people who are passionate about their food and we sincerely wish them the very best," they said.

"We really hope that you will continue your loyalty and support of them ... particularly in light of current circumstances ... they would love to see and welcome you."

The news came on the same day the Government announced the restrictions which would accompany alert level 2.

Kiwis would be able to break their bubble, visit the shops, hairdressers and restaurants but it might not all happen at once.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson acknowledged today some in the hospitality industry might still find it too tough to operate under the new rules.

Robertson told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking there would be some business sectors who would still find it tough to operate in level 2.

"We have been working closely with hospitality over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"We think they can make it work for many but obviously for some these restrictions are going to be a bit tough.

"We said from day one we'll continue work with some on what further support we can provide but this is the new normal - we are going to be in this position for a little while as the world grapples with the virus."