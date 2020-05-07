New Zealanders woke up to a stunning supermoon this morning.

Known as the Flower Moon, it is the fourth and last supermoon of 2020.

Stargazers around the world posted their photos of the lunar event, including former American astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit, making the moon appear brighter and closer than normal.

Last night's supermoon is named after the flowers that are abundant at this time of year in the United States, where it is spring.

It also has special significance for Buddhists, who celebrate a traditional holiday called Vesak at the time of the Flower Moon.

The last super moon of 2020, also known as the Flower Moon rises in Bucharest, Romania. Photo /AP
A supermoon above Auckland's Sky Tower in January 2018. Last night's supermoon was the fourth and last of 2020. Photo / Greg Bowker
