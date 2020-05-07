

Police were called in to help the SPCA remove five horses from a rural property near Hastings.

The SPCA uplifted the horses from a property in the Hastings suburb of Omahu in late April, due to what it said was the poor condition of the animals.

Bruce Wills, SPCA area manager for Hawke's Bay, said the horses had since gone into a foster home to receive treatment.

"It is an active investigation, so I cannot provide too many more details."

A police spokeswoman said officers were present at the Omahu property on April 28 to assist SPCA with an animal welfare incident.

"The two police officers were there in a support role while SPCA staff removed five horses from the property," a police spokeswoman said.

"We needed the police presence, that is for sure," Wills said.

"I think some residents weren't happy about it, but it's fairly routine for our inspectors."

No arrests were made at the scene, according to the police spokeswoman.