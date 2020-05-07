New Zealanders will no longer have to stick to their bubbles under alert level two, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Though, she was quick to add: "No parties".

"You can begin seeing family and friends again but we do want you to hang onto the same principles you are using generally in hospitality - to address issues around space, hygiene and contact tracing."

She said if we have large scale events in people's homes then all of that becomes harder.

"That is why we are saying under alert level three you can have friends and family around to your home but keep the numbers small so you can practice all of th.

"This is not the time for a large function or party at your home."

The Prime Minister said she would be announcing specific guidance around this in the coming days, with an announcement on Monday about whether the country will move to level 2 next week.

It comes after the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has announced there is one new Covid-19 case today. The new case is linked to the Matamata cluster.

The Waikato DHB is calling for anyone in the area to seek advice if they want to be tested, he said.

The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases is 1489, and 1332 people have recovered, or 89 per cent of all cases.

There are two people in hospital. The death toll from Covid-19 in New Zealand remains at 21.

Testing was higher than 7000 yesterday for the first time and Bloomfield said this was a good sign as DHBs were getting ready for surveillance testing.

He said a review had been completed into the use of masks in the general public, and there were risks and benefits for wearing masks.

