A man's been arrested and charged after a Christchurch photographer was allegedly punched in the face.

Sammy Zhu, 60, who works for Chinese newspaper the New Zealand Messenger is still recovering from a nasty black eye after the attack on Hereford St on April 28.

Police say a 34-year-old man's today been arrested, and will appear in the Christchurch District Court next Monday.

Zhu said he'd been taking photos of the CBD for work on the first day of alert level 3, when he passed a tall white man in a black coat and a woollen beanie outside Riverside Market.

"I said hello as I walked past him ... He was just standing there.

"I don't know who this guy is, then he just came up and hit me. He didn't say anything - but I was hurt quite badly so I started to yell for help."

Zhu said he's not sure whether or not he was targeted because he was born in China, although he's heard of other racially-motivated attacks because of tensions around the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he said in his 20 years living in the city, he's never had anything happen quite like it.

"It's very strange."

Zhu said he needs to go back to his GP for a check-up, but his eye is recovering well.

"My left eye's still a little swollen, but I'm still struggling to sleep. I have a headache every night."

In terms of going back to work, Zhu said he feels a little nervous.

"I think the first day I have to go out, I'll be a little more aware of noises behind me.

"But I'm glad he's been arrested so the justice system can deal with him."