A nationwide shutdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 has put many industries on the back foot, and the property market is no exception.

It's not something that anyone was prepared for, because the entire economy has never been voluntarily shut down for a month before.

Industry experts are now figuring out what the impact is, what we should expect, and how we can all make the best of it.

Join us from midday for a live discussion between REINZ CEO Bindi Norwell, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner, Valocity Global CEO Carmen Vicelich, and Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson.

