Exectly what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison discussed today will be revealed shortly.

Ardern patched through to the Australian national from the secure confines of Pipitea House, headquarters of the GCSB and SIS.

She was invited by Morrison the meeting included the Premiers and chief ministers of all states and territories. The last New Zealand Prime Minister to join was Peter Fraser during World War Two.

Ardern was tight-lipped about the meeting this afternoon, saying because it was still ongoing she couldn't reveal the details of what was discussed.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said the Australasian population had to see itself "as one" with a system united in the attack on Covid-19.

Peters wanted it to be treated as a matter of "critical urgency".

Fifty-five per cent of New Zealand's tourists were Australians while New Zealanders were the second-largest group of tourists in Australia.

"We've got a lot at stake here so we've got to think outside the square and think as one ANZAC nation."

If both countries had the same technology, utilities and "had that confidence" the bubble could go ahead.

Asked whether he's like to see the transtasman bubble by the start of the ski season, Peters said:

"Urgency is everything at the moment. I know we've got to defeat Covid-19 but at the same time we've got to get this economy turned around and with the greatest of speed. Every day of delay is a day of setback."

Peters wanted a public-private sector taskforce to work on the transtasman bubble.