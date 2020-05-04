A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a train in Auckland.

A police spokesperson confirmed the person was hit by the train at the crossing on Bruce McLaren Rd, Henderson, about 6.45am.

The person was found dead at the scene.

Train services are now currently suspended in the area while police remain at the scene.

Advertisement

A section of Railside Ave, near the intersection of Bruce McLaren Rd, is currently closed.

Those roads are now closed between View Rd and Corban Ave and diversions are in place.

UPDATE 7:30AM

Please note, Railside Ave is closed at View Rd. Bruce McLaren Rd is closed at Corban Ave. Diversions are in place. ^TPhttps://t.co/X17cpl2PtZ — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) May 4, 2020