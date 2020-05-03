Counties Manukau are the worst offending region for breaching alert level 3 restrictions which resulted in 88 warnings, 24 prosecutions and 10 youth referrals.

Police have so far received 1200 public reports of people breaching restrictions, of which 685 were received in the 24 hours between 6pm May 1 and 6pm May 2, police said on Sunday.

Warnings and prosecutions were made for breaches of either the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act or the Health Act.

A police spokeswoman said each situation is managed on a case by case basis and police discretion is used.

Waitemata had the least number of prosecutions with just one, but police issued 20 warnings and also made a youth referral in the region.

Police have taken enforcement action against 514 people since alert level 3 came into force which has resulted in 135 prosecutions and 342 warnings.

In the 24 hours between 6pm 1 May and 6pm 2 May police took enforcement action against 112 people.

In a statement police urged people to resist the temptation to socialise in gatherings that would breach the restrictions.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"Under no circumstances should anyone be having a party under the alert level 3 restrictions," acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said.

"Such behaviour could waste all the sacrifices made by our team of five million over the last five weeks.

"Now is not the time to be complacent and we know from the volume of people reporting these parties and gatherings, that they don't want to lose all the gains made in the collective effort to beat Covid-19," he said.

"No parties, no excuses."

Reports of mass gatherings of 10 or more people were being prioritised.

"Holding a party in the current environment is in breach of the Health Act and where appropriate enforcement action will be taken, this could be against the party hosts and the attendees," Fraser said.

Most Kiwis were acting responsibly and sticking to the rules by staying local, travelling within their region and physically distancing in public, he said.

This week the Government also warned Kiwis against holding parties, with Finance Minister Grant Robertson saying: "Cancel your plans."

Health boss Dr Ashley Bloomfield warned today that people getting together for social functions risked extending the period we spent in Alert Level 3.

Suspected breaches can be reported by phoning 105, contacting police online via the 105 form, calling Crimestoppers anonymously or in emergencies, calling 111.

Alert level 3 rule breakers:

• Auckland City - 51 warnings, 5 prosecutions, 5 youth referrals

• Bay of Plenty - 27 warnings, 4 prosecutions, 1 youth referral

• Canterbury - 5 warnings, 34 prosecutions, 3 youth referrals

• Central District - 49 warnings, 13 prosecutions, 7 youth referrals

• Counties Manukau - 88 warnings, 24 prosecutions, 10 youth referrals

• Eastern - 14 warnings, 7 prosecutions, 1 youth referral

• Northland - 1 warning, 6 prosecutions, 0 youth referrals

• Southern - 38 warnings, 11 prosecutions, 2 youth referrals

• Tasman - 19 warnings, 12 prosecutions, 3 youth referrals

• Waikato - 18 warnings, 3 prosecutions, 0 youth referrals

• Waitemata - 20 warnings, 1 prosecution, 1 youth referral

• Wellington - 12 warnings, 15 prosecutions, 4 youth referrals

