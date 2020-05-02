A weather system which blasted parts of south-eastern Australia with wintry conditions this week is on it's way to New Zealand.

The system dragged Melbourne temperatures on Friday down to 13C - just above the 12.2C May record, dumped early snow on Victorian ski fields and caused gale force winds which blew a mobile phone antenna on to an Adelaide supermarket.

Here, it's expected to bring rain, wind and thunderstorms.

The system was being generated by a broad, complex trough, with an active front ahead of it, MetService meteorologist Andy Best said.

The front was already bringing showers to Auckland tonight, where the dams which supply the city's water were less than half full earlier this week, and where water-saving measures are already taking place.

"That front is slowing down, by midday tomorrow the front is still a bit to the west of Taranaki."

With a number of Severe Weather Watches and Warnings issued, the Severe Weather Outlook might seem less busy - but don't be fooled. Severe weather is on the cards for much of NZ tomorrow and early next week, see https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X for more ^TA pic.twitter.com/QCy1oNSoHf — MetService (@MetService) May 2, 2020

That meant scattered falls over much of the North Island, except in the east, and which would be more persistent north of Taupō. Thunderstorms were possible in Taranaki.

While much of the eastern South Island would be mostly fine tomorrow, it would be very wet in the upper and western South Island, with heavy rain warnings in the Buller Ranges and Nelson overnight to 8am, and into tomorrow in the Westland ranges and Fiordland.

There's also a strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country until 1am tomorrow.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Northland and parts of the central North Island, and strong wind watches for Taranaki, Taihape, the Whanganui hill country, parts of the lower North Island and Marlborough, tomorrow. There are no snow warnings.

The bleak conditions would continue for many on Monday, with heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in the northern North Island, and rain and showers in the western South Island, Best said.

The wet would continue on Tuesday, before easing in the North Island later in the day. Rain would develop in eastern parts of the South Island, with showers elsewhere.

Tuesday was also expected to be cold in some areas, with frosts expected in places such as Alexandra, where the temperature would fall to a low of 0C on Tuesday, Best said.

Even Auckland would be relatively brisk. Although the city could still expect highs of 21C tomorrow and Monday, the temperature would dip to 17C on Tuesday, with a low of 9C overnight.