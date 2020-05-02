Twelve search and rescue teams are looking for a man missing in the Kaimai Range.

On Thursday, police received a report that 28-year-old Liam Mcpherson had not returned after going for a walk on or near Te Aroha mountain on Wednesday afternoon.

The search today is focused on the Waiorongomai Valley area, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are well-resourced and have 12 teams made up of 36 volunteers, searching the area. This includes Land Search and Rescue staff and trained canyon staff with cave rescue experience."

Mcpherson was reported missing by a friend and was in touch with a family member on the afternoon of his disappearance.

Police have concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Police have also asked the Department of Conservation to close the Waiorongomai Track while the search continues.

Te Aroha police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help find Mcpherson.