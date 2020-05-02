There are six new cases of Covid-19 today and the Ministry of Health reports that another person has died of coronavirus.

George Hollings, a Rosewood Rest Home resident in his 80s, died in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital of the virus early this morning.

"George had a lot of friends who the family don't have contact details for and they'd like for them to have the opportunity to grieve along with his family," the Ministry of Health says.



"His family tell us that George will be remembered as a real Kiwi bloke, a rough diamond, who loved his deer stalking," it said.



Hollings' family, in a statement to health officials, said: "We can't speak highly enough of the care Dad received. You've clearly chosen the best, most compassionate staff to work at Burwood".

"George was considered to be a probable case of COVID-19, and he also had underlying health conditions," the Ministry said.

There are now 20 people who have died from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

"Every person we lose to COVID-19 is a tragedy, with a family and friends left without their loved one. Our thoughts are with George's family today and in the coming days," the Ministry said.

Today's new cases

Five of today's cases can be traced to a known source, the Ministry says.

One case is still being investigated. The total of confirmed and probable cases is 1,485.

Of New Zealand's cases, 1,263 are reported as recovered – an increase of 11 on yesterday.

Eighty five per cent of all confirmed and probable cases have now recovered.

There are five people in hospital, and none in ICU.

More clusters close

"Three clusters are now considered closed as there is no longer transmission of the virus associated with the cluster. A COVID-19 cluster is considered be closed after a total of 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus – since its

most recent report date of a reported case," the Ministry said.

A cluster linked to a Wellington wedding and two clusters linked to US travel (one in Wellington another in Auckland) closed today.



