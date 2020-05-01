A 29-year-old man has appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning, charged with the murder of a woman in Mount Roskill.

The man, who appeared via video link, did not enter a plea and was granted interim name suppression.

The man is accused of murdering Tania Hadley, who died yesterday morning after she was found with critical injuries on May Rd where she owns a house.

The Herald understands the woman was found near a burning car, but emergency services could not save her.

Neighbours described hearing a large bang that sounded like "fireworks".

The accused will re-appear before a judge in the District Court on Monday.