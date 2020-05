The body found in Maupuia yesterday has been identified by police as missing man Jason Cambourn.

Cambourn, 49, was reported missing from Porirua on March 23.

A police spokesperson said they extended their sincere sympathies to his family, who have "endured many weeks of distress" since he was reported missing.

"Jason's death is not thought to be suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner."

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.