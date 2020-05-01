A New Zealand woman has been given special permission to travel to Australia to care for her dying sister.

New Zealand-based retired nurse Christine Archer was granted the travel exemption today after four previous applications to the Department of Home Affairs were rejected, Australia's ABC reported.

Archer's younger sister, Gail Baker, was told in March - after a fall in her Bowraville, New South Wales, home - that she had advanced ovarian cancer and weeks or months to live.

But the sisters, who haven't seen each other for six years, found themselves stranded on opposite sides of the Tasman after borders in both countries were closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Baker told the ABC seeing her sister again was "everything".

"She's obviously going to have to quarantine in Sydney most likely for two weeks, but at least she'll be in the country and she's closer to getting here.

"It's something to stay alive for and stay well. I'm hanging on for the day that that we can get together and have an good old chinwag."

Archer also shared her joy at the news with the ABC.

"She is my only sister and my baby sister ... I just want to spend every minute I can with her, it will be just wonderful."

The department was able to grant an exemption to those with "a compelling and compassionate reason" to travel to Australia urgently.

Archer said she hoped her success would "open the door" for others in the same position.

