A 29-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

The woman was found critically injured on May Rd in Mt Roskill shortly after 7.30 this morning.

"Despite every effort from emergency services staff, she sadly died at the scene," Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

The man and woman knew each other, Armstrong said.

Police were not looking for anyone else in connection to the murder and said they had no ongoing concerns for public safety.

Police were still conducting an examination of the crime scene with a post-mortem of the victim expected to take place tomorrow.

The man will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

The woman would need to be formally identified before police would name the man, Armstrong said.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim's family at this absolutely tragic time," he said.

Police and Victim Support would provide them with as much support as possible, he said.