Five search and rescue teams are looking for a man who hasn't returned from a walk in the Kaimai Ranges.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report yesterday that 28-year-old Liam Mcpherson had gone for a walk on or near Te Aroha mountain and not returned.

A search and rescue team was sent out yesterday but did not find anyone, she said.

The team headed out again this morning and inquiries were also under way to contact friends and family of the missing man to see if he has been in touch with them in the last day or so.

Police have also asked the Department of Conservation to close the Wairongamai Track while the search was ongoing.

Police said anyone with information regarding his possible whereabouts are asked to contact Te Aroha police.