A man has been arrested and police have launched a homicide inquiry after a woman has died in Mount Roskill this morning.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene on May Rd and found the woman still alive but critically injured.

The Herald understands the woman was found near a burning car.

"Despite efforts to save her, these were not successful," Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

Police arrested a man who was located nearby and he is assisting them with their enquiries, Armstrong said.

"Police have begun a scene examination and expect to be there for some time," he said.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious incident on May Rd, Mt Roskill. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police, fire and ambulance teams are at the scene.

May Road is blocked off by two police cars at the Dominion Road intersection and traffic is being directed away from the scene.

Fire engines are blocking any view of the scene, which appears to be at a residential property near a side street.

Confused residents within the cordon are out on the street, or peeking out of their curtain windows.

There are numerous police officers, along with fire and emergency staff.

St John were called to the incident at 7.37 this morning and sent three units, a St John spokeswoman said.

This included one ambulance crew, a rapid response unit and one manager.

May Rd is closed between Stoddard Rd and Memorial Ave, Auckland Transport says.

ROAD CLOSED - MAY RD, MT ROSKILL - 8.20AM

Due to a fire a section of May Rd, between Stoddard Rd and Memorial Ave, is currently closed. Please allow extra time for diversions in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ntQ5ljkXjK — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) April 30, 2020

