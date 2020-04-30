Waitematā Police say they have serious concerns for a Henderson local who has been missing for three months.

Calvin Lindsay Wicksteed's family last heard from him in January and recently reported him as missing.

The 59-year-old man was "typically known to frequent the Henderson area, but his recent

whereabouts are unknown", a police statement said.

Wicksteed was described as 175cm tall, of slim build and with straight dark brown/greying hair.

"Due to the extended period of time he has not been in contact with relatives, police and his family have serious concerns for his wellbeing."

Anyone who has recently seen Wicksteed is urged to contact Henderson police by phoning 105 - quoting file number 200424/7113.

