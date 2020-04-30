By Jonathan Mitchell of RNZ

A Hawke's Bay man has been sent to jail for stabbing a neighbour over a missing packet of tobacco.

Vaughan Davies was convicted of manslaughter for killing Bruce Wirihana in Hastings last year.

After a night of drinking and consuming methamphetamine, Davies approached Wirihana about the missing tobacco belonging to his son.

Davies got into an argument with the victim before stabbing him with a pocket knife.

At sentencing via video link at the High Court in Wellington today, Davies was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars.

Wirihana's aunt Heather Hawkins read a victim impact statement in court where she said Davies never apologised for his "cold-hearted actions".

She said the family was still grieving and "would never forgive" Davies.

Crown prosecutor Jo Rielly said Davies had not shown any direct remorse and just walked away after stabbing the victim.

She described Wirihana as a loving partner and father of six children.

Defence lawyer Eric Forster said his client had accepted he "messed up".

He said there was no murderous intent in the killing.

Justice Grice said Davies had ruined lives and his anger and frustration built up after consuming the drugs and alcohol.

She accepted Davies has mental and physical health conditions and took that into account when delivering the sentence today.

-RNZ