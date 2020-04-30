COMMENT:

This week our country has been lucky enough to downgrade our alert level thanks to the success of our actions during the lockdown.

But I have been upset to notice that people (and even some businesses) have become way too relaxed about the pandemic.

It seems as though people are comfortable to return back to the norm, as reports swirl around about customers not adhering to physical distancing rules, or fast food giants not providing a contactless service.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Social distancing cones rolled out across Auckland

• Covid 19 coronavirus: We don't want to lose gains says emergency controller

• Zizi Sparks: Covid 19 coronavirus physical distancing boosts social life

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Wendy's CEO slams big players for not following the rules

I have also noticed myself that couriers and food delivery drivers have been happy to hand me and my flatmate's parcels directly, instead of placing them on the ground.

I find it extremely unnerving that people have become complacent about touching strangers, without even knowing where they have been, meanwhile the world continues to suffer increasing Covid-19 cases.

Food delivery drivers waiting for deliveries outside McDonald's in Grey Lynn. Does that look like physical distancing to you? Photo / Supplied

The pandemic is not over yet.

And, yes, you could debate that New Zealand is down to singular numbers, which is great, but it only takes one person who is infected with Covid-19 to step out into the public and pass it on to someone else.

Just like it did in the beginning.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

The potentially infected person could be standing right behind you while you're waiting in line, or the courier driver who came in contact with an infected person and then directly hands you a parcel.

Advertisement

The possibilities are endless for a second wave of infections to rush across New Zealand, if people don't become more strict with their precautions.

According to reports, a northern region of Japan, the island of Hokkaido, is currently experiencing a second wave of infections - and deaths - that experts say could have been avoided if the state of emergency had not been lifted too early.

Other countries including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore have also all suffered a second wave while Italy and China are reportedly preparing for their own.

Today, Ardern pointed out there have been 185 breaches under level 3 and the common themes of complaints from the public include lack of social distancing, business breaches by patrons or staff, safe operating practices for cafes, recreational activities and in-home gatherings.

Burger Fuel customers caught not adhering to physical distancing rules. Photo / Facebook

"Extra activity comes with extra responsibility," she urged before saying people should continue to act as if they have Covid-19.

This is a timely reminder alert level 3 is a lot like alert level 4, with the difference of a lot of people returning to work, people allowing to extend their family bubble and children being allowed to return to school if needed.

These rules don't mean we have a pass to go back to normal.

Stay home, and when you go out, respect the 2m rule.

And businesses need to ensure they provide a contactless service to protect their workers and customers.

If we don't act now, more people could die and we would have to start all over again.

This means people who just got their jobs back would have to return home and face the burden of not being able to afford necessities again.

Was New Zealand ready for the ease out of total lockdown and into lighter level three restrictions?

This could lead to more job losses and small businesses falling over.

This means people have to wait longer to see their family and friends.

So next time people decide that it's okay to flout restrictions, just remember that our country can easily return to a lockdown way of life in the blink of an eye.