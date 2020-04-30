Kiritahi Firmin says being in lockdown has taught her a lot about building resilience and how to use technology to her advantage.

"As a consultant I can be working anywhere," Firmin said. "We've got to be safe and this is what most Government departments and NGOs are insisting, that we work from home."

Firmin has found apps like Zoom work well, while locked down at home on their block of land in Makirikiri Valley. She and her whānau are often in the māra or garden, and they have taken to sharing their knowledge and skills in a series of YouTube videos called Kōrero Maara with Kiritahi.

With extensive plantings of fruit trees and edibles on their land, the family harvests a range of crops and the videos cover al that, plus using a camp oven, gathering seeds and making apple cider vinegar.

Firmin's daughter Pikiteora shoots the videos and Firmin presents with guest appearances from her husband, Brian and son Panatahi who took to appearing on camera like a duck to water. He already has his own Facebook page with videos called Being Panatahi.

The Whanganui family are now pitching the programmes to Māori Television, and hope to make 10 half -hour programmes.

"Why did we do this in lockdown? It was specifically because I wanted to make sure now more than ever, our communities around the country need to know these basic skills and when we are in these situations it brings out the best in us," Firmin said.

Firmin has a number of other roles already. Currently she is working with Bernardos and also sits on the board of the Mental Health Foundation. She is also a strong advocate for organic farming.

"We only have one planet and we must look after our environment. It's a whole circular economy. We've got to look after our soil, that helps the biodiversity in the ecosystem. If we are putting crap on our whenua and our kai it ruins us and that is what I want to impress upon our families wherever they are around the world, to all the countries, you can do it."