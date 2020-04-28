Police have now recovered 69 of the 112 vehicles stolen from Jucy Rentals in South Auckland resulting in 19 arrests.

Police say they are "determined" to recover the outstanding vehicles and that further charges are likely.

The stolen vehicles were Holden Captivas, Mazda 3s or Suzuki Swifts that were unbranded, making them not easily identifiable as the company's distinctive green and purple campervans. However, some vans were also reported stolen.

Increased police patrols in the surrounding areas followed the weekend heist quickly uncovering most of the stolen cars in the South Auckland area including the suburbs of Ōtara, Māngere and Papatoetoe.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rental car heist: 50 Jucy cars recovered, 112 stolen, 14 people arrested

• Daring garage heist: Four cars worth $300,000 including Porsche GT3 recovered by police

A few vehicles were also recovered after they were spotted by police and the drivers pulled over.

Other cars were seen on Facebook Marketplace.

The majority of those arrested are facing charges relating to unlawfully taking a motor vehicle or receiving property.

Three youths have also been caught and are being dealt with separately.

Police have also been notified of 18 additional vehicles that were interfered with at the same yard. They belong to another rental company.

A handful of these vehicles have also been damaged, however none of these company's vehicles have been reported stolen.

Jucy Rentals chief executive Tim Alpe previously told the Herald he was devastated by the theft, which could not have come at a worse time for the company.

Advertisement

"When tourism has been just been decimated, to have to go through this as well is just horrific," Alpe said.

The stolen vehicles would have been used by a range of Kiwis who were returning to work as the country moved to level 2.

"At Jucy, we have about two-and-a-half thousand vehicles across New Zealand - cars and campervans, so it's a significant number that has been taken from this site," Alpe said.

Alpe believes the theft occurred on Anzac Day.

He also confirmed to the Herald the cars would have been sitting unlocked in the Mangere yard when they were taken.

It is believed the theft occurred on Anzac Day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"The keys won't be in the ignition, the keys could be in the vehicles though. They are moved quite a bit between different yards."

If they weren't left unlocked would-be thieves would smash into the cars to gain entry, he said.

The information he had yesterday morning suggested the cars recovered had not suffered a lot of damage.