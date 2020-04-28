A man who fell off his bike while cycling near Cambridge remains critical but stable in Waikato Hospital.
Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were called to the scene on Cambridge Rd shortly before 4pm yesterday.
There, a man aged 69, had fallen off his bike.
READ MORE:
• Serious crash Waikato: Neighbours help pull occupants from burning car
• Cyclist critically injured after Waikato fall
• Truck driver charged after horror Melbourne crash killed four police officers
• Horror Melbourne crash: Porsche driver 'support' pages emerge
The Herald understands the man suffered a medical event while riding.
Advertisement