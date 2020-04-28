As the lockdown lifted on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern managed to carve out the time to speak to Queen Elizabeth II.

"A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of Covid-19," Ardern posted on Instagram late tonight.

She said it was "such a treat" to speak to the 94-year-old monarch.

"Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what's happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me," Ardern said.

Earlier this month, the Queen had urged Kiwis to "kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui" - to be strong, be brave, be steadfast, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As people across New Zealand and the Commonwealth are experiencing unprecedented changes to their lives, concerns for family and friends, and financial uncertainty, you are in my thoughts and prayers," she said in a statement to New Zealanders.

"I send my enduring thanks to those who continue to put the service of others above themselves, whether by staying at home, providing essential services, or by caring for the most vulnerable."

The Queen turned 94 earlier this month and was forced to scale back the celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She decided against the traditional gun salute on her April 21 birthday, believing it was appropriate as Britain grappled with more than 14,000 deaths relating to the virus.

Typically, blank rounds are fired across London to celebrate special events like anniversaries and birthdays in the royal family.

"Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances," a Buckingham Palace source said.